Hereford, TX

What’s up Hereford: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HEREFORD, TX) Live events are coming to Hereford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hereford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2C89_0bbPkP4N00

Mini Market - Kid Vendors set up in Westgate Mall (Amarillo. Texas)

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7701 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79121

Vendors between 5-17 will be set up for a one day marketplace in Westgate Mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJnWH_0bbPkP4N00

Knit Night!

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Every Monday from 5-6:30 p.m., Canyon Area Library holds Knit Night! Come learn patterns, get help or just enjoy the company of other knitting enthusiasts. All are welcome to attend. Must provide...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlPoB_0bbPkP4N00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Amarillo, Amarillo, TX 79119

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY73u_0bbPkP4N00

First Friday Festival

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

First Friday Festival is a new tradition coming to WT that will occur on the first Friday of the Fall semester. Students will be able to participate in events, make new friends, and experience...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxLwL_0bbPkP4N00

Boys Ranch Varsity Football @ Bovina

Bovina, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 606 Halsell St, Bovina, TX

The Bovina (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Boys Ranch (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford, TX
ABOUT

With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

