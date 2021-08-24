Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connellsville, PA

Connellsville events coming up

Posted by 
Connellsville Updates
Connellsville Updates
 7 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are coming to Connellsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Connellsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x04qi_0bbPkKty00

Throwing Clinic!

Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

This clinic is for dogs who already jump off the regulation dock and are looking to improve their skills! Each $50 entry is for 1 team. A team including: 1 handler (thrower), 1 holder (if dog uses...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxpPR_0bbPkKty00

Free Concert: Simply Queen Live Tribute

Lemont Furnace, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2201 University Dr, Lemont Furnace, PA

LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will hold the sixth-annual Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, August 28. Simply Queen will perform, and a fireworks display will directly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWJjh_0bbPkKty00

Helltown 10th Anniversary Celebration!

Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13 Henry C Frick St, Mt Pleasant, PA

Hell yes! We know it's hard to believe, but August officially marks the 10th anniversary of Helltown Brewing! What started out in 2011 as a one-man operation in a steel building on a dead-end...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHlGL_0bbPkKty00

Summer Games 4-week Children's Program

Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

“I push myself forward toward the goal to win the prize. God has appointed me to win it. The heavenly prize is Christ Jesus himself.” Philippians 3:14 (NIrV) Kids will learn that when we commit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmvqU_0bbPkKty00

Intro to Sacred Sounds: Exploring Vibrational Sound Healing

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

The world needs sound healers... Are you hearing the call? Explore the world of Vibrational Sound Healing in this one day workshop event! Vibrational Sound Healing is a form of Energy Medicine...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville, PA
61
Followers
179
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen, PA
City
Lawn, PA
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
Connellsville, PA
Government
City
Lemont Furnace, PA
City
Lemont, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Connellsville, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Lemont Furnace#Penn State#The Eberly Campus#Helltown Brewing#Philippians#Energy Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy