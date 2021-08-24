Connellsville events coming up

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are coming to Connellsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Connellsville area:

Throwing Clinic! Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

This clinic is for dogs who already jump off the regulation dock and are looking to improve their skills! Each $50 entry is for 1 team. A team including: 1 handler (thrower), 1 holder (if dog uses...

Free Concert: Simply Queen Live Tribute Lemont Furnace, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2201 University Dr, Lemont Furnace, PA

LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will hold the sixth-annual Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, August 28. Simply Queen will perform, and a fireworks display will directly...

Helltown 10th Anniversary Celebration! Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13 Henry C Frick St, Mt Pleasant, PA

Hell yes! We know it's hard to believe, but August officially marks the 10th anniversary of Helltown Brewing! What started out in 2011 as a one-man operation in a steel building on a dead-end...

Summer Games 4-week Children's Program Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

“I push myself forward toward the goal to win the prize. God has appointed me to win it. The heavenly prize is Christ Jesus himself.” Philippians 3:14 (NIrV) Kids will learn that when we commit...

Intro to Sacred Sounds: Exploring Vibrational Sound Healing Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

The world needs sound healers... Are you hearing the call? Explore the world of Vibrational Sound Healing in this one day workshop event! Vibrational Sound Healing is a form of Energy Medicine...