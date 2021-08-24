Cancel
Sturgis, MI

Sturgis calendar: What's coming up

Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 7 days ago

(STURGIS, MI) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

Fall 2021 First Practice

LaGrange, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 777 N Detroit St, LaGrange, IN

Fall 2021 First Practice is on Facebook. To connect with Fall 2021 First Practice, join Facebook today.

Stolen the Musical

Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 760 S Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

Buy Stolen the Musical Tickets at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center on Saturday, August 28, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Family Fun Night at Raber Patios

Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 655 S Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

Bring your family and friends to Raber Patios for a Family Fun Night on August 27 4-8pm. * Live Music * Barrel Train Rides * Campfire with Smores * Bouncy House * Cornhole * 10% of sales will be...

Ken Davis

Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 760 S Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

Join us for this show with Ken Davis. This show will is hosted by the Blue Gate in Shipshewana. The full concert information is available the Blue Gate Theatre Website.

DIAMOND RIO

Centreville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 316 East Charlotte Street, Centreville, MI 49032

DIAMOND RIO in concert Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. with special guest Cash O'Riley at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair.

