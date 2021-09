This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “Kamino Lost.”. At the end of the last episode, Admiral Rampart opened fire with his Venator class ship on Tipoca City with the Bad Batch trapped down below. With the city sinking, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Omega have to put aside their differences and find a way out alive. With the help of AZI-3, they’re able to make their way through the sinking city, through to Lama Su’s lab, and back to the Marauder. The Bad Batch gives Crosshair one last chance to abandon the Empire and join them. He refuses, watching them fly away from Kamino, off to their next adventure.