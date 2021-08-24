Safford calendar: Events coming up

(SAFFORD, AZ) Live events are coming to Safford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Safford:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gila Valley Food Coalition - Marketing & Social Media Basics Workshop Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 808 South 7th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546

Learn to create a brand story, establish an online presence, improve Facebook and Instagram posts - no previous experience needed!!

Aravaipa Canyon Vinca Removal: August 27-29 Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: The Nature Conservancy Aravaipa Canyon Preserve, Klondyke, AZ 85643

Ready to safely get out of the house? Come join us August 27th – 29nd in Aravaipa Canyon Preserve!