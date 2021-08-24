What’s up Andalusia: Local events calendar

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Live events are coming to Andalusia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Andalusia:

Holeshot End of Season Bash Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 20096 Kiwanis Dr, Andalusia, AL

Our end of season Bash will be fun. this is a non ACL event, but will be fierce throw downs regardless. 9am: Blind Draw Crew Cup ($10 per) Noon: Singles Upper and Lower ($20 per). must have SPR...

Construction Quality Management for Contractors Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 908 US-90 W, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

This is the Official USACE Mobile District Construction Quality Management for Contractors Certification Course with 8 hours of CEU's.

Magic of the Mindset Intervention Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1029 E 3 Notch St, Andalusia, AL

Is stress a killer or a healer? Is is a paralyzer or motivator? The truth is, it depends. Come hear Dr. Raley explain the caring and sharing of the Mindset Intervention to help others with stress.

Breastfeeding Basics Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

Get a head-start on some common difficulties you may face and advice for what’s to come.

4-H Back to School Bash Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 816 Airport Rd, Luverne, AL

4-H Back to School Bash is on Facebook. To connect with 4-H Back to School Bash, join Facebook today.