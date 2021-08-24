Cancel
Andalusia, AL

What’s up Andalusia: Local events calendar

Andalusia Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Live events are coming to Andalusia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Andalusia:

Holeshot End of Season Bash

Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 20096 Kiwanis Dr, Andalusia, AL

Our end of season Bash will be fun. this is a non ACL event, but will be fierce throw downs regardless. 9am: Blind Draw Crew Cup ($10 per) Noon: Singles Upper and Lower ($20 per). must have SPR...

Construction Quality Management for Contractors

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 908 US-90 W, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

This is the Official USACE Mobile District Construction Quality Management for Contractors Certification Course with 8 hours of CEU's.

Magic of the Mindset Intervention

Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1029 E 3 Notch St, Andalusia, AL

Is stress a killer or a healer? Is is a paralyzer or motivator? The truth is, it depends. Come hear Dr. Raley explain the caring and sharing of the Mindset Intervention to help others with stress.

Breastfeeding Basics

Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

Get a head-start on some common difficulties you may face and advice for what’s to come.

4-H Back to School Bash

Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 816 Airport Rd, Luverne, AL

4-H Back to School Bash is on Facebook. To connect with 4-H Back to School Bash, join Facebook today.

Andalusia, AL
With Andalusia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

