Live events coming up in Kaufman

(KAUFMAN, TX) Kaufman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kaufman:

Varsity FB vs. Palmer Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 220 TX-274, Kemp, TX

The Kemp (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Palmer (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Outlaws 8Ball Scotch Doubles Tournament Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10572 FM2932, Terrell, TX

Outlaws 8Ball Scotch Doubles Tournament August, 28th 2021 Outlaws Saloon 10572 FM2932 Terrell, TX 75160 Doors Open at 10AM Starts at 11AM 8Ball BCAPL Rules Rack Your Own Alternate Break Double...

Terrell Ghost Walk and Paranormal Investigation Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Our knowledgeable paranormal expert will show you areas of Terrell's Small Business District that are rarely, if ever, visited. Although the breathtaking architecture will take your breath away...

Live Music Schedule Crandall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1602 US-175, Crandall, TX

8/12 Dale Riley 7:00 - 10:00pm 8/19 The Wesley Pruitt Band 7:00 - 10:00pm 8/26 Derryl Perry 7:00 - 10:00pm

Kaufman Oktoberfest 2021 Kaufman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 595 Terrell Highway, Kaufman, TX 75142

Kaufman Oktoberfest is on October 22-23, 2021. Join us for live music, food & craft vendors, and much more fun!