Manchester calendar: What's coming up

Manchester Today
Manchester Today
 7 days ago

(MANCHESTER, KY) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

Youth Power Mission 2021

Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2425 Hwy 638, Manchester, KY 40962

The Youth POWER Mission is a combination of youth rally and mission trip to Manchester, Kentucky which is located in Appalachia.

Cadre for Teachers of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Cadre meeting for anyone that works with children with a hearing loss. REGISTRATION: https://app.sesccoop.org/landing/join_activity/KqJAaOw8

Estate Planning for Farm Families

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join us for this session on how to plan for the future of your farm and for your family. Class materials fee is $15. Please register by calling the office at 606-864-4167 or go to laurel.ca.uky

Cruzin in the Park

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 239 Memorial Dr, Manchester, KY

Cruise In at Rawlings Stinson Park, Manchester, Ky Free to ALL. A Family Fun Afternoon for the entire Family.

Fat Phil LIVE at The Butcher’s Pub London

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come rock with Fat Phil August 27th at the Butcher’s Pub in London, KY! div

