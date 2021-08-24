Manchester calendar: What's coming up
(MANCHESTER, KY) Live events are coming to Manchester.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 2425 Hwy 638, Manchester, KY 40962
The Youth POWER Mission is a combination of youth rally and mission trip to Manchester, Kentucky which is located in Appalachia.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Cadre meeting for anyone that works with children with a hearing loss. REGISTRATION: https://app.sesccoop.org/landing/join_activity/KqJAaOw8
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Join us for this session on how to plan for the future of your farm and for your family. Class materials fee is $15. Please register by calling the office at 606-864-4167 or go to laurel.ca.uky
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 239 Memorial Dr, Manchester, KY
Cruise In at Rawlings Stinson Park, Manchester, Ky Free to ALL. A Family Fun Afternoon for the entire Family.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Come rock with Fat Phil August 27th at the Butcher’s Pub in London, KY! div
