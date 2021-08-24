WINDSOR SPITFIRES HIRE FORMER NHLER MARC SAVARD

After almost six years as General Manager of the New York Rangers, Jeff Gorton was suddenly let go in May of this year. There was plenty of speculation as to why. The 2020-21 season was a rough one for the Rangers, with the Tony DeAngelo incident at the beginning of the season where he was told to go home and wait to be traded or bought out, star player Artemi Panarin facing serious allegations back in Russia, and the Tom Wilson situation just before Gorton was fired that many speculated led to his demise. Wilson roughed up both Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin during a Rangers game against the Washington Capitals in early May. He would be fined for a sucker punch on Buchnevich, which did not sit well with NYR ownership and fans. A statement came out from the Rangers that criticized George Parros, the head of the NHL's Department of Player Safety, saying he wasn't fit to do his job. In a new interview on the Cam & Strick Podcast, Gorton addressed both those things for the first time since losing his job. He said he did not see the statement on Parros from the team before it went out and wasn't aware that it was going to be made. He believes it was written by the team's Public Relations department.