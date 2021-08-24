Cancel
WINDSOR SPITFIRES HIRE FORMER NHLER MARC SAVARD

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Windsor Spitfires of the OHL had some big news on Tuesday, announcing that they have hired Marc Savard to be their new head coach. Savard, 44, had a lengthy 807 NHL game career which saw him suit up for the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and the Boston Bruins. He was most productive during his time with the Thrashers and Bruins, where he gained a reputation for being one of if not the best playmaker in the entire league. His best season came in 2005-06 in which he scored 28 goals and 97 points. He finished his career with an impressive 207 goals and 706 points.

NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Morning Notes: Laberge, Savard, Michkov

The Maine Mariners have signed Pascal Laberge to a minor league deal, after the Philadelphia Flyers failed to extend him a qualifying offer this summer. The 23-year-old forward was selected 36th overall in 2016 but has yet to really establish himself in professional hockey. In 14 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, Laberge recorded just three goals and four points.
NHLNBC Sports

Former B's star Savard named head coach in Ontario Hockey League

More than a decade after skating his final shift with the Boston Bruins, Marc Savard has ascended to a role he said he's been waiting for. The former B's star was named head coach of the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League Tuesday, more than three years after formally announcing his retirement from playing but over 10 years after suffering a second concussion in a 10-month span.
NHLchatsports.com

Morning Skate: Spitfire

Well folks, it’s the last week of August. Time flies, summer is too quick, all of that stuff. One of the nice bits of Bruins-related news last week came in the form of a new gig for a former Bruin, as Marc Savard was named head coach of the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires.
NHLmarkerzone.com

JACK EICHEL MAKES A BIG MOVE IN HIS BID TO GET OUT OF BUFFALO

With no trade seemingly on the horizon that would grant Jack Eichel his wish to no longer be a member of the Buffalo Sabres, the 24-year-old centre has made a big change. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Eichel has ditched Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli as his agents and has decided to go with Pat Brisson.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Highly touted goalie prospect Keith Petruzzelli signs with AHL’s Toronto Marlies

In a somewhat stunning turn of events, highly-touted goalie prospect Keith Petruzelli will not be playing in the NCAA nor on an NHL contract this season. The 2017 third-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings had parted ways with his rights holder, allegedly by his own choice, and was believed to be looking for a new NHL home or returning for a fifth year at Quinnipiac University. Instead, the AHL’s Toronto Marlies have announced that they have signed Petruzzelli and to a two-year deal. It is quite the unexpected outcome for the decorated NCAA goaltender.
Lawmarkerzone.com

JUDGE RULES FAMILY OF STEVE MONTADOR CAN FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST THE NHL IN HIS DEATH

The family of former NHLer Steve Montador has been told by a judge that they can pursue a lawsuit against the league in his untimely death. Montador, a defenceman who played close to 600 games in the NHL for six different teams, died at the age of 35. He had suffered 11 documented concussions during his playing days, including four in a span of 12 weeks in 2012.
NHLaudacy.com

Sabres hire two former players to player development staff

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Buffalo Sabres director of player development Adam Mair has added two former players in the organization to his staff. The team announced on Tuesday the hiring of Tim Kennedy and Nathan Paetsch as new development coaches. Kennedy comes aboard after leading the Academy of Hockey...
NHLSports Illustrated

Former NHLer Jimmy Hayes Passes Away at 31

Jimmy Hayes, a seven-year NHLer and brother of Kevin Hayes, has passed away at the age of 31. The cause of death is currently unknown. Hayes played in 334 NHL games in his career, registering 109 points with Chicago, Florida, Boston and New Jersey. He last played in the NHL in 2017-18, recording nine points in 33 games with the Devils before finishing his career off with a year in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
NHLtheScore

Savard: Canadiens 'planning to return to the final and to win it'

A native of St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, David Savard has already brought the Stanley Cup back to his home province. This time around, he wants to do it as a member of the Montreal Canadiens. "We're going to try to bring it back (to Montreal), that's the plan for next year," Savard...
NHLmarkerzone.com

FORMER NYR GM JEFF GORTON TALKS DEANGELO, THE WILSON INCIDENT, AND ACCUSATIONS AGAINST PANARIN

After almost six years as General Manager of the New York Rangers, Jeff Gorton was suddenly let go in May of this year. There was plenty of speculation as to why. The 2020-21 season was a rough one for the Rangers, with the Tony DeAngelo incident at the beginning of the season where he was told to go home and wait to be traded or bought out, star player Artemi Panarin facing serious allegations back in Russia, and the Tom Wilson situation just before Gorton was fired that many speculated led to his demise. Wilson roughed up both Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin during a Rangers game against the Washington Capitals in early May. He would be fined for a sucker punch on Buchnevich, which did not sit well with NYR ownership and fans. A statement came out from the Rangers that criticized George Parros, the head of the NHL's Department of Player Safety, saying he wasn't fit to do his job. In a new interview on the Cam & Strick Podcast, Gorton addressed both those things for the first time since losing his job. He said he did not see the statement on Parros from the team before it went out and wasn't aware that it was going to be made. He believes it was written by the team's Public Relations department.
NHLmarkerzone.com

JACK EICHEL'S NEW AGENT, HABS GM MARC BERGEVIN HAVE A LONG HISTORY

Jack Eichel made a power move Friday in his bid to get out of Buffalo as soon as possible. Eichel ditched agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, signing with Pat Brisson, who has been called one of the most powerful agents in all of sports. Brisson has more than $1 billion dollars' worth of contracts in the NHL, with huge names such as Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Anze Kopitar, Claude Giroux, and Nathan MacKinnon, just to name a few. Interestingly enough, he also has a long history with Montreal Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin.
NHLmarkerzone.com

FORMER NHL COACH BOB HARTLEY FILMS STRANGE VIDEO AS RESPONSE TO RUMOURS ABOUT JOINING RUSSIAN NATIONAL TEAM

Bob Hartley, who won a Stanley Cup as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche back in 2001, seems to have a strange sense of humour. Hartley, a francophone who was born in Ontario, has been in the KHL since 2018 coaching Avangard Omsk, winning the Gagarin Cup with the team last season. In 2016, after being fired by the Calgary Flames, Hartley took a job coaching the Latvian national hockey team, something he has been praised for after helping the team greatly improve its record. He recently left that job, saying he no longer had the time to do it. Following that, there were rumours he would be joining Russia's national hockey program as a coach. Hartley has released a new video through Avangard Omsk denying that rumour.

