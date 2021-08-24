Live events Gaylord — what’s coming up
(GAYLORD, MI) Gaylord has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Gaylord area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 115 E Main St, Gaylord, MI
Our in-church Sunday Services are 9:00 and 10:30am. Chairs are spaced for social distancing, additional hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building, masks are strongly recommended. If...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
5th Annual Michigan Open Horseback Archery Championship. Open and Novice division. $250/Rider. Qualifier for National Ranking and Eastern USA Championship Series. Must be a member of MA3. We will...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 125 E Main St, Gaylord, MI
Join us for an Open House at the Gaylord Area Council for the Arts (GACA) gallery, the likely location for a potential Coworking Space in Gaylord, MI! Fourge is currently holding a Membership...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 3917 Old 27 N South, Gaylord, MI
The Greg Vadnais Jazz Quartet is back for a jazzy Wednesday evening. What better than jazz and a glass of wine for Wine Wednesday! On August 24th, the quartet takes the stage at 5 PM and is...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM
A Sound Bath Meditation is a gentle yet powerful experience for the mind, body and soul. While resting comfortably; a short guided meditation will prepare you to receive the healing vibrations of...
