Gaylord, MI

Live events Gaylord — what’s coming up

Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 7 days ago

(GAYLORD, MI) Gaylord has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gaylord area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCNxx_0bbPjwy100

Sunday Service 9:00am

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 115 E Main St, Gaylord, MI

Our in-church Sunday Services are 9:00 and 10:30am. Chairs are spaced for social distancing, additional hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building, masks are strongly recommended. If...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNiDq_0bbPjwy100

5th Annual Michigan Open Horseback Archery Championship

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

5th Annual Michigan Open Horseback Archery Championship. Open and Novice division. $250/Rider. Qualifier for National Ranking and Eastern USA Championship Series. Must be a member of MA3. We will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25o21c_0bbPjwy100

Fourge Coworking Space at GACA: Open House

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 125 E Main St, Gaylord, MI

Join us for an Open House at the Gaylord Area Council for the Arts (GACA) gallery, the likely location for a potential Coworking Space in Gaylord, MI! Fourge is currently holding a Membership...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnfZ0_0bbPjwy100

Greg Vadnais Jazz Quartet at Bennethum's

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3917 Old 27 N South, Gaylord, MI

The Greg Vadnais Jazz Quartet is back for a jazzy Wednesday evening. What better than jazz and a glass of wine for Wine Wednesday! On August 24th, the quartet takes the stage at 5 PM and is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ovdW_0bbPjwy100

SOUND BATH @ HVH

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

A Sound Bath Meditation is a gentle yet powerful experience for the mind, body and soul. While resting comfortably; a short guided meditation will prepare you to receive the healing vibrations of...

