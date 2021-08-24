Cancel
Coalinga, CA

Coalinga events coming soon

Posted by 
Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 7 days ago

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coalinga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxwxI_0bbPjtJq00

Coalinga, Ca. Epic Treasures- Silver, Gold, Baseball Cards,...

Coalinga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Complete Estate in Coalinga, Ca. Extensive Coin Collection, Silver, Gold, Stamps, Sterling Flatware, Paper Currency, Baseball Cards, Furniture, Tools, Vintage Toys (Star Wars, Tonka, Matchbox and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRioD_0bbPjtJq00

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 20010 Fargo Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings. Saturday, October 2nd. 5pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrr5g_0bbPjtJq00

SP06062104 Poultry and Egg Processing Plant Door Maintenance and Repair Service

Avenal, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1 Kings Way, Avenal, CA

The Prison Industry Authority is soliciting for SP06062104 Poultry and Egg Processing Plant Door Maintenance and Repair Service. The deadline for submission of responses is August 25, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOzi6_0bbPjtJq00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Fresno

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT18, Fresno, CA 93706

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDpd6_0bbPjtJq00

Dog microchipping for free!

Coalinga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This event is for dogs only and Coalinga residents only. There will be flea and tick meds, dewormer and DHPP vac. All for free! Thanks to Fresno Humane and their grant!! Pls Coalinga take...

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Flea#Stamps#Complete Estate#Coin Collection#Paper Currency#Baseball Cards#Furniture Tools#Tonka#Sp06062104 Poultry#Dhpp Vac#Fresno Humane
