Bellefontaine calendar: What's coming up

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellefontaine:

Velvet Crush - LIVE Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Come see and feel the difference. Velvet Crush is a high production all out dance entertainment group designed to put on the ultimate dance

Class of 2000 Reunion Celebration - Pop In Ticket Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Pop in and join your friends and alumni from the class of 2000 at the reunion!

Naked Karate Girls - LIVE Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

NKG band makes all events an EPIC experience for everyone!

A Night To Remember Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1797 Ohio 47, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Join us for "A Night to Remember" 2021 Discovery Riders Gala Fundraiser.

%26#8220;Become A Better Networker’’ Workshop Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine, OH

REGISTER EARLY - LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE! Learn how to overcome fear when talking to strangers, how to start AND end the conversation like a pro, and how to be remembered above your competition...