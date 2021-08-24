Bellefontaine calendar: What's coming up
(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellefontaine:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Come see and feel the difference. Velvet Crush is a high production all out dance entertainment group designed to put on the ultimate dance
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Pop in and join your friends and alumni from the class of 2000 at the reunion!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
NKG band makes all events an EPIC experience for everyone!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1797 Ohio 47, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Join us for "A Night to Remember" 2021 Discovery Riders Gala Fundraiser.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 139 W Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine, OH
REGISTER EARLY - LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE! Learn how to overcome fear when talking to strangers, how to start AND end the conversation like a pro, and how to be remembered above your competition...
Comments / 0