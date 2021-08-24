Hightower Takes Stake in $800M RIA Firm
Hightower Advisors announced that it has invested in a Denver-based registered investment advisor firm with $800 million in client assets. Investment Security Group started in 1992 and is led by chief executive officer Mitch Powers, chief financial officer Barbara Krause, chief compliance officer Marc Friedman and chief marketing officer Odette Sahakian. The team consists of 10 employees, including six advisors who specialize in working with entrepreneurs and executives as clients and focus specifically on women clients.financialadvisoriq.com
Comments / 0