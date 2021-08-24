Hightower Takes Stake in $800M RIA Firm

The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has charged an only-crypto lending platform and several of its executives with fleecing retail investors out of $2 billion. From early 2017 through January 2018, BitConnect, its founder Satish Kumbhani and its top U.S. promoter, Glenn Arcaro, and his affiliated company allegedly falsely represented that BitConnect would tap its purportedly proprietary "volatility software trading bot" to deliver “exorbitantly high returns” using investors’ deposits in a lending program offered by the platform, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.