Great Bend calendar: Coming events

(GREAT BEND, KS) Live events are lining up on the Great Bend calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Great Bend area:

Cheyenne Bottoms Youth Outdoor Day Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Location: Kansas Wetland Education Center - Great Bend Type: Aquatic Education Date: Sunday, August 29, 2021 Phone No: 877-243-9268 Time: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Other Information: The Friends of...

"The Boys in the Band" Labor Day Weekend Hog Roast Sterling, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 South Broadway, Sterling, KS 67579

A reunion and hog roast event for Sterling graduates from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and their families.

After-School Movie Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 126 E Wisconsin St, Russell, KS

After-School Movie at Russell Public Library, 126 E Wisconsin St, Russell, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 01:00 pm

Russell Area Farmers Market Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 18 - October, 2021Friday, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Location:385 North Van Houten

AWR: Great American Brawl Hoisington, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 109 E. First Street, Hoisington, KS 67544

AWR Pro Wrestling is back in Hoisington with a special event benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project!