Events on the Marianna calendar

(MARIANNA, FL) Marianna has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marianna:

Big Graceville Estate Sale - Estate Of former Grady's Seafood... Graceville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We hope you will make it to Graceville for this GREAT Sale. We will begin on Thursday afternoon! We have a lot of work to do and will be posting more pictures as we go. Be sure to Subscribe to our...

Power Ministries Farm Share Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Farm Shares are located at Power Ministries, 32 Washington Street, beginning at 1 pm and continuing as long as there… Read More



Summer Cottonwood, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11295 US-231, Cottonwood, AL

Riley Green at The Crossing At Big Creek in Dothan, AL The Crossing at Big Creek 11295 US-231, Cottonwood, AL 36320-4052 Tickets on-sale NOW! https://www.bigtickets.com/e/summit/riley-green/ About...

Flood Risk Open House Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3631 US-90, Marianna, FL

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD) are in the process of updating Flood Insurance Rate Maps within the Apalachicola...

Preserving Food at Home: Water Bath Canning - Pickled Okra Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2741 Penn Ave # 3, Marianna, FL

This is an in-person food safety class focused on home canning and preserving food. About this Event Canning is one of the three main methods for preserving food. If you are looking to get started...