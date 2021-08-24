Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marianna, FL

Events on the Marianna calendar

Posted by 
Marianna News Watch
Marianna News Watch
 7 days ago

(MARIANNA, FL) Marianna has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marianna:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oRFH_0bbPjir500

Big Graceville Estate Sale - Estate Of former Grady's Seafood...

Graceville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We hope you will make it to Graceville for this GREAT Sale. We will begin on Thursday afternoon! We have a lot of work to do and will be posting more pictures as we go. Be sure to Subscribe to our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DL7gF_0bbPjir500

Power Ministries Farm Share

Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Farm Shares are located at Power Ministries, 32 Washington Street, beginning at 1 pm and continuing as long as there… Read More\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeK1x_0bbPjir500

Summer

Cottonwood, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11295 US-231, Cottonwood, AL

Riley Green at The Crossing At Big Creek in Dothan, AL The Crossing at Big Creek 11295 US-231, Cottonwood, AL 36320-4052 Tickets on-sale NOW! https://www.bigtickets.com/e/summit/riley-green/ About...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMvzj_0bbPjir500

Flood Risk Open House

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3631 US-90, Marianna, FL

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD) are in the process of updating Flood Insurance Rate Maps within the Apalachicola...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMLzo_0bbPjir500

Preserving Food at Home: Water Bath Canning - Pickled Okra

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2741 Penn Ave # 3, Marianna, FL

This is an in-person food safety class focused on home canning and preserving food. About this Event Canning is one of the three main methods for preserving food. If you are looking to get started...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Marianna News Watch

Marianna News Watch

Marianna, FL
116
Followers
183
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marianna News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marianna, FL
City
Graceville, FL
State
Washington State
Marianna, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Flood Insurance#Fl Rrb Marianna#Nwfwmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy