Ontario calendar: Events coming up

Ontario Times
 7 days ago

(ONTARIO, OR) Live events are lining up on the Ontario calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ontario:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RHme_0bbPjhyM00

End of summer inventory and yard sale!

Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us on the farm as we bring out all of our summer inventory and vintage inventory from the store. Flash sale along with lots of yard sale goods and finds. Regular store inventory will also be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp8Ni_0bbPjhyM00

75th Annual Payette County PRCA Rodeo

New Plymouth, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come celebrate 75 years of tradition and love of rodeo August 5, 6 & 7th! As we take a trip down memory lane we are always looking forward to brining you the best rodeo action! Thursday Night...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbnQ4_0bbPjhyM00

Fruitland High School - All Alumni Celebration

Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10610 Scotch Pines Rd, Payette, ID

UPDATE!! The Class of 1981 and The Class of 1991 presents a Night to Celebrate All Alumni with our Community. The evening will include Corn Hole Tourney, Food, Drinks, a Concert featuring - The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vbsbw_0bbPjhyM00

Teacher Treat Night

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Have a popsicle and meet your teacher in the bounce house! Tour the preschool and see what we're all about!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkNhD_0bbPjhyM00

Vendor Registration for Payette Farmers Market Pop Up

Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

All entrepreneurship events in Payette, Idaho. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Payette like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

