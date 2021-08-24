Ontario calendar: Events coming up

(ONTARIO, OR) Live events are lining up on the Ontario calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ontario:

End of summer inventory and yard sale! Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us on the farm as we bring out all of our summer inventory and vintage inventory from the store. Flash sale along with lots of yard sale goods and finds. Regular store inventory will also be...

75th Annual Payette County PRCA Rodeo New Plymouth, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come celebrate 75 years of tradition and love of rodeo August 5, 6 & 7th! As we take a trip down memory lane we are always looking forward to brining you the best rodeo action! Thursday Night...

Fruitland High School - All Alumni Celebration Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10610 Scotch Pines Rd, Payette, ID

UPDATE!! The Class of 1981 and The Class of 1991 presents a Night to Celebrate All Alumni with our Community. The evening will include Corn Hole Tourney, Food, Drinks, a Concert featuring - The...

Teacher Treat Night Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Have a popsicle and meet your teacher in the bounce house! Tour the preschool and see what we're all about!

Vendor Registration for Payette Farmers Market Pop Up Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

All entrepreneurship events in Payette, Idaho. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Payette like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance