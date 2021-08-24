Riverton events coming up

(RIVERTON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Riverton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riverton:

Retardant Crew Member (RTCM)/Mix Master (MXMS) Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Overview of the roles and responsibilities of Retardant Crew Member (RTCM) and Mix Master (MXMS)

F0633- Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Geared toward students who have or will have responsibilities as the practitioner who provides services at the program delivery level.

FI-210 wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/17/22 - 5/21/22 (40 hour course: 36 Instructor-led training hours, 4 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-co

S-230/S-231 Crew Boss/Engine Boss Combined Course Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Target Group: Personnel desiring to be qualified as any single resource boss.

S-236 Heavy Equipment Boss Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 3/4/22-3/6/22 (24 hour course: 22 Instructor-led training hours, 2 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-course