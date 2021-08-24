Cancel
Riverton, WY

Riverton events coming up

Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 7 days ago

(RIVERTON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Riverton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riverton:

Retardant Crew Member (RTCM)/Mix Master (MXMS)

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Overview of the roles and responsibilities of Retardant Crew Member (RTCM) and Mix Master (MXMS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqQtB_0bbPjeKB00

F0633- Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Geared toward students who have or will have responsibilities as the practitioner who provides services at the program delivery level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mojl0_0bbPjeKB00

FI-210 wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/17/22 - 5/21/22 (40 hour course: 36 Instructor-led training hours, 4 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-co

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kc5bB_0bbPjeKB00

S-230/S-231 Crew Boss/Engine Boss Combined Course

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Target Group: Personnel desiring to be qualified as any single resource boss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffz3E_0bbPjeKB00

S-236 Heavy Equipment Boss

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 3/4/22-3/6/22 (24 hour course: 22 Instructor-led training hours, 2 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-course

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

