The 2021-22 NHL season is already almost here, and for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, they don’t know whether to be excited about yet another season or to be worried that another season is upon us and we might see the same movie for the sixth year in a row. Despite the Maple Leafs collapsing in the first round yet again, it was definitely a regular season to be proud of, but them losing in the first round again does make their regular season meaningless at this point.