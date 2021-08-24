WISeKey (WKEY) Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform

We have to be honest: Kobe Bryant was never a favorite around here. We admired his work ethic, certainly, and his iron will. But there were other things we didn’t like as much. He was occasionally cruel to people, not least of all Katelyn Faber, the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2003, something that was not really discussed after Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter accident in January, 2020. Whatever you believe happened, she bled vaginally and had choke marks on her throat. You can read and judge for yourself, including Bryant’s police interview. There’s a lot more if you care to look for it.