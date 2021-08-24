WISeKey (WKEY) Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. "‹WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) ("WISeKey", or "the Company"), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it will collaborate with GDGC Enterprises, LLC ("GDGC"), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, to auction the late Kobe Bryant autographed Black Mamba NFT package.www.streetinsider.com
