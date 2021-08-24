Cancel
Computers

High-Performance Computing (HPC): Technology Trends

By GlobalData Thematic Research
mining-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnologies such as edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) can broaden the capabilities of HPC and deliver high-performing processing power to various sectors. Listed below are the key technology trends impacting the high-performance computing theme, as identified by GlobalData. AI. The collection of vast amounts of data by the devices...

#Cloud Computing#Computing Technology#Google Cloud#Exascale Computing#Globaldata#Ai#Asics#Tensorflow#Gpus#Fpgas#Ibm#Hpe#Hpcaas#Amazon Web Services#Aws#Dell
ComputersTechRepublic

Expert: Now is the time to prepare for the quantum computing revolution

Though quantum computing is likely five to 10 years away, waiting until it happens will put your organization behind. Don't play catch-up later. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata Computing, a quantum application company, about the future of quantum computing. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Invest In Now? 4 Names To Know

Should Investors Be Buying These Top Quantum Computing Stocks This Week?. If you have been keeping up with the latest stock market news, chances are, you’ve heard of quantum computing stocks. For the most part, it is an up-and-coming industry in the field of tech today. This is mainly thanks to quantum computers offering computational power that is 100 million times faster than regular computers today. In detail, this difference in performance stems from the core operating components within both machines. Namely, quantum computers rely on qubits, while regular computers still process data in terms of 1’s and 0’s. Because of all this, some are considering quantum computing the latest frontier in the tech world now.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Top 8 AI and Machine Learning Frameworks for Beginners

All that you ‘need-to-know’ about AI and ML algorithms. The concept of Artificial Intelligence has been around since the first half of the 20th century. In 1950's, when a young mathematician Alan Turing explored the possibility of existence of artificial intelligence mathematically. 70 years later, today, we trust AI to drive us safely, book restaurants for us, detect presence of cancer cells.
ComputersZDNet

Nvidia expands Omniverse with a new GPU, new collaborations

Nvidia on Tuesday announced a series of ways it plans to bring the Omniverse design and collaboration platform to a vastly larger audience. Those plans include new integrations with Blender and Adobe, companies that will extend the potential reach of Omniverse by millions. Nvidia is also introducing the new RTX A2000 GPU, bringing the RTX technology that powers Omniverse to a wide range of mainstream computers.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
TechnologyHEXUS.net

Neo Semiconductor touts QLC NAND with SLC performance

As HEXUS reported in June, flash NAND storage makers would like to move to popularize the likes of PLC (Penta-Level Cell, five bits per cell) flash but getting this denser tech up to the performance/reliability levels that would make it viable doesn't look to be on the roadmap of companies like WD until 2026 at the earliest. That hasn't stopped firms like Micron and Kioxia developing early test NAND chips using Hexa-Level Cell (HLC) or Octa-Level Cell (OLC) technology, though.
EngineeringZDNet

Quantum computing: How BMW is getting ready for the next technology revolution

Quantum computing may still be at an early stage, but BMW has been quietly ramping up plans for the moment when it reaches maturity. Most recently, the company just launched a "quantum computing challenge" – a call for talent designed to encourage external organizations to come up with solutions that will help the car manufacturer make the best use of quantum technologies.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Intel Arc discrete graphics are coming to GPUs to take on Nvidia, AMD

Intel today revealed "Arc" as the brand for its next-generation discrete graphics cards for mobile and desktop. Arc isn't a specific GPU, but rather, the platform under which multiple generations of graphics solutions — involving both software and hardware — will be released. The first of these generations is set to release in Q1 2022 under the codename “Alchemist." Subsequent launches will be called Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Revolving Door For Machine Learning Models

Academics have been known to borrow ideas from nature and other fields while applying them in a slightly different way to new problems. These days, in data science, we see many ideas, technologies, and scientific advancements that are applied across the big three (NLP, Vision, Audio). I would like to...
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

How CPU Cores & Cache Impact Gaming Performance

At some point you may have heard someone say that for gaming you need X amount of cores. Typical examples include “6 is more than enough cores,” or “you need a minimum of 8 cores for gaming,” due to some misguided notion that consoles have 8 cores and therefore that’s what PC gamers will require moving forward.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Enables Ultra Precise Timing for 5G Systems

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's new single-chip multichannel IC significantly reduces network equipment time error to meet the most stringent 5G requirements. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. now makes it possible...
SoftwareFudzilla

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation is a little insecure

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) scheme may not be as secure as its claims according to a team of Berlin boffins. The team at Technische Universität Berlin has devised an attack that defeats the system of protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a...
Computerswccftech.com

Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

Details regarding Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake-P Mobility CPUs have been obtained by Jim over at AdoredTV. According to the information presented, it looks like Intel's next-gen mobility solutions will be featuring a hybrid chiplet architecture which will compete directly against AMD's Zen 5 and the latest SOC's from Apple. Intel...
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Inmarsat delivers speed boost to satellite broadband to support IoT

Inmarsat is launching a new narrowband satellite network that promises to deliver a fourfold speed increase for customers compared to standard ‘L-band’ services, opening new use cases including the Internet of Things (IoT). As connectivity becomes increasingly integral to every single industry, satellite will play a key role in providing...
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Keysight Introduces 5G RAN Analytics Web Based Automated Processing Software

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.

