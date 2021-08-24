BC Says There Will Be Absolutely No Exemptions For Its Vaccine Passport
If you plan on going to restaurants, concerts, or sporting events in B.C. this fall, you'll need to make sure you bring your vaccine passport, or you won't be able to attend. On Monday, August 23, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced via video conference that the province will start using vaccine cards on September 13. The card will be necessary to gain admittance to a variety of activities including movies, gyms, and weddings.www.narcity.com
