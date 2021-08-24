Natchitoches events calendar

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are coming to Natchitoches.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Natchitoches:

Natchitoches Christmas Season - December 11, 2021 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Rue Beauport, Natchitoches, LA 71457

December 11, 2021 - 6 years and under are free and require no armband. NO REFUNDS.

POKENO Game Night Coushatta, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1818 Front St, Coushatta, LA

Game is open to EVERYONE willing to have fun! We will teach you how to play Pokeno. It is a Bingo-style gamecard, with playing cards instead of letters and numbers. A card is drawn from the deck...

Valley Farmers Hunter’s Night Out Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Valley Farmers Hunter’s Night Out is on Facebook. To connect with Valley Farmers Hunter’s Night Out, join Facebook today.

Louisiana Horn Hike 2021 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 336 Longleaf Vista Trail, Coushatta, LA 71457

Bring your horn and hike with fellow hornists in the Kisatchie National Forest! Play horn calls, trios and quartets!

Recital to feature the work of contemporary composer Mark Mellits Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

NATCHITOCHES – Music faculty from Northwestern State University, Louisiana Tech and the University of Louisiana-Monroe will collaborate in a concert featuring the music of composer Mark Mellits on...