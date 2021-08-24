Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches events calendar

Posted by 
Natchitoches Updates
Natchitoches Updates
 7 days ago

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are coming to Natchitoches.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Natchitoches:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OJLT_0bbPjP2A00

Natchitoches Christmas Season - December 11, 2021

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Rue Beauport, Natchitoches, LA 71457

December 11, 2021 - 6 years and under are free and require no armband. NO REFUNDS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUdIb_0bbPjP2A00

POKENO Game Night

Coushatta, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1818 Front St, Coushatta, LA

Game is open to EVERYONE willing to have fun! We will teach you how to play Pokeno. It is a Bingo-style gamecard, with playing cards instead of letters and numbers. A card is drawn from the deck...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjWu7_0bbPjP2A00

Valley Farmers Hunter’s Night Out

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Valley Farmers Hunter’s Night Out is on Facebook. To connect with Valley Farmers Hunter’s Night Out, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riQ7M_0bbPjP2A00

Louisiana Horn Hike 2021

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 336 Longleaf Vista Trail, Coushatta, LA 71457

Bring your horn and hike with fellow hornists in the Kisatchie National Forest! Play horn calls, trios and quartets!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCNgo_0bbPjP2A00

Recital to feature the work of contemporary composer Mark Mellits

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

NATCHITOCHES – Music faculty from Northwestern State University, Louisiana Tech and the University of Louisiana-Monroe will collaborate in a concert featuring the music of composer Mark Mellits on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches, LA
108
Followers
190
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Government
City
Coushatta, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Coushatta, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Game#Valley Farmers#La 71457#Music#Louisiana Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy