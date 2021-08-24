Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar eased further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a U.S. economy in strong recovery mode. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Currency#Canadian Dollar#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Australian#Aussie#Bannockburn Global Forex#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Rbnz#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Stockswtvbam.com

European stocks edge higher in cautious trading

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Thursday supported by oil and chemical companies, while doubts over monetary policy outlook and signs of slowing global growth limited gains across the board. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0713 GMT after Asian shares slid as concerns grew over...
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

Asian markets fall as the Fed’s upbeat tone gives way to China’s Delta.

Asian markets fall as the Fed’s upbeat tone gives way to China’s Delta. Traders struggled to prolong Wall Street’s surge in Asian trade Tuesday, with data suggesting China’s economic rebound has been hampered by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid strain jolting mood. The upbeat mood sparked by Federal...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar buckled below critcal resistance, eyes on the data

US dollar in focus on key US calendar week as investors digest Fed rhetoric. Fed / ECB convergence under the market's watchful eye. The US dollar was mixed on the day but remains in the hands of the bears while below 93 the figure as per the DXY. US stocks...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the United States (US) economic data disclosure, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1465/1500 versus the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.1535/1550. The dealer said...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; ECB Members Debate Stimulus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Thursday, weighed by talk of the European Central Bank withdrawing its monetary stimulus amid caution over China’s regulatory clampdown and Friday’s key U.S. payrolls release. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2%...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil slips on OPEC+, gold drifting

Oil prices fell overnight as OPEC+ took less than 30 minutes to go ahead with adding scheduled 400,000 bpd of production to global markets. Additionally, the group revised their consumption forecasts to swing to a production surplus of 2.5 million bpd in 2022. Oil prices fell initially but were salvaged later in the session after official US Crude Inventory data recorded a surprise 7.0 million-barrel fall.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates near 110.00 ahead of critical NFP data

USD/JPY awaits Friday NFP report for the next catalyst in the US dollar's trajectory. Investors have moved into risk with prospects of the convergence between the Fed and ECB. USD/JPY is consolidated in mid-US trade around 110.00 the figure as traders get set for the end of the week's showdown in the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Traders Betting on Weak NFP Report

Gold futures are edging higher on Thursday as traders await the release of a few U.S. economic reports including U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims. The trading volume remains relatively light with most of the major players keeping their powder dry ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that could determine the timeline for the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its massive monetary policy program.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar Dips: Risk, EM currencies rally, bond yields climb

Stocks Flat, Data Mixed Ahead of Crucial US Jobs Report. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies dipped to 92.65 (92.70). Month-end adjustments, mixed economic data ahead of Friday’s crucial US Payrolls report saw more long Dollar bets unwound. US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sounded a cautious note on employment at the Jackson Hole Economic summit last week. While Powell also signalled that the US central bank could start tapering its bond purchases this year, traders kept their radar on Friday’s US Payrolls report. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.74% to 0.7050 from 0.6998 yesterday. It’s bigger cousin, the Aussie (AUD/USD) rallied 0.36% to close at 0.7315 (0.7295). The Euro climbed above the 1.1800 barrier to settle at 1.1808, up from 1.1798 yesterday. Sterling was little changed at 1.3755 (1.3762). The USD/CAD pair edged up to settle at 1.2613 against 1.2608 yesterday. Against the Yen, the Greenback settled at 110.00 from 109.93. The US Dollar fell the most against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) slid to 6.4540 from 6.4645 while the USD/THB pair slumped 0.67% to 32.24 from 32.50 yesterday.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Dollar Softens After ADP; Euro Hits One-Month High

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a report on the U.S. labor market missed expectations by a wide margin, while the euro climbed to a one-month high on inflation worries. The greenback fell after the ADP National Employment Report showed...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index consolidates recent losses below 93.00, US ADP, ISM PMI eyed

DXY keeps rebound from three-week low, picks up bids of late. Treasury yields rise for the second day, stock futures print mild gains amid quiet session. ECB chatters, downbeat data probe greenback bulls, recently easy covid infections add to the downside concerns. US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI could...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold steady on caution ahead of US jobs data

BENGALURU (Sept 1): Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus measures. Spot gold was steady at $1,813.93 per ounce by 0109 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,815.10.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Extends Gains

The pound stretched its gains against the dollar on Tuesday as it rose to a two-week high. Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday continued to suppress the dollar and push up the pound. Speaking at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, Mr Powell had stopped short of signalling a precise timeline for a shift in monetary policy – simply saying it could be “this year”.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts near $1,820 on lower US Treasury yields

Gold prints gains on Tuesday following the previous sessions downside momentum. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 on Fed’s official’s dovish stance, downbeat economic data. Risk-aversion capped the downside for the precious metal. After testing the high of $1,826.50 in the overnight session, gold prices continue to edge higher on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

JPY to outperform many currencies going forward, but not necessarily USD – HSBC

The Japanese yen is an anti-cyclical and “safe-haven” currency and should outperform against slowing global growth momentum. However, it is also highly sensitive to the Fed’s impending policy normalisation, overshadowing its “safe-haven” allure. All in all, USD/JPY is likely to remain roughly stable before slowly grinding higher in 2022, in the view of economists at HSBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy