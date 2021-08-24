Dollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain

Stocks Flat, Data Mixed Ahead of Crucial US Jobs Report. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies dipped to 92.65 (92.70). Month-end adjustments, mixed economic data ahead of Friday’s crucial US Payrolls report saw more long Dollar bets unwound. US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sounded a cautious note on employment at the Jackson Hole Economic summit last week. While Powell also signalled that the US central bank could start tapering its bond purchases this year, traders kept their radar on Friday’s US Payrolls report. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.74% to 0.7050 from 0.6998 yesterday. It’s bigger cousin, the Aussie (AUD/USD) rallied 0.36% to close at 0.7315 (0.7295). The Euro climbed above the 1.1800 barrier to settle at 1.1808, up from 1.1798 yesterday. Sterling was little changed at 1.3755 (1.3762). The USD/CAD pair edged up to settle at 1.2613 against 1.2608 yesterday. Against the Yen, the Greenback settled at 110.00 from 109.93. The US Dollar fell the most against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) slid to 6.4540 from 6.4645 while the USD/THB pair slumped 0.67% to 32.24 from 32.50 yesterday.