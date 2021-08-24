Cancel
Chickasha, OK

Chickasha calendar: Events coming up

Chickasha Journal
 7 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Chickasha calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Chickasha area:

New Life Recovery Live In Person Meeting!!

Anadarko, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 W Kansas Ave, Anadarko, OK

New Life Recovery Live In Person Meeting!! at Grace Church, 301 W Kansas Ave, Anadarko, OK 73005, Anadarko, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Thunder In Tornado Alley Tractor Pull

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Series is returning to Chickasha for the first time in 10 years. We will also feature local truck battling for bragging rights and a $500 winner take all pot.

WADE BOWEN with Special Guests: TJ Wicks & The Reddirt Outlawz

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Chickasha, OK

WADE BOWEN is celebrating 20 year within the Texas Country and Red Dirt Country circuit. This will be Wade's debut on the LEGENDS Event Park stage, and he is ready to make your August, Friday...

Serger Class - Cassie's Choice!

Blanchard, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 114 N Main St, Blanchard, OK

Serger Projects & Techniques - Shirt Expansion & Upcycling Hosted By Beths Quilting Quarters, Fabric Shoppe. Event starts on Friday, 27 August 2021 and happening at Beths Quilting Quarters, Fabric...

GCF: Grady County Free Fair

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 E Choctaw Ave, Chickasha, OK

The Grady County Free Fair is a event that brings together businesses and organizations through Grady County and Oklahoma to Chickasha for one jam packed weekend. The fair has business and horse...

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

