Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 7 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shippensburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtF7H_0bbPjHDa00

Shippensburg Beer & Wine Festival

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10131 Possum Hollow Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Samplings/tastings from a variety of breweries and wineries, food trucks, live music, games of chance and cornhole.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoAf5_0bbPjHDa00

BLAW-KNOX PF115

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 Hammond Rd #9763, Shippensburg, PA

Browse a wide selection of new and used BLAW-KNOX PF115 Construction Equipment for sale near you at MachineryTrader.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDCiC_0bbPjHDa00

Feast of the Transfiguration Contemplative Worship service 10 am, August 28th, 2021

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Saturday Contemplative Worship 10 a.m.,. You are invited to worship with us in-person on Saturday August 28th at 10 a.m. for a Contemplative Worship. For a service which includes music, prayer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VodUs_0bbPjHDa00

Class of 2011 Ten Year Reunion

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 503 Newburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Reconnect, reminisce, and make new memories: The BIG TEN. Let’s make this reunion one to remember!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3Vu5_0bbPjHDa00

Parents & Family Celebration 2021

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257

We welcome all Parents & Family members back to Campus on September 25. We have fun events and programs planned for a whole day of fun!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg, PA
49
Followers
185
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Live Events#Blaw#Pa 17257 Reconnect#Parents Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy