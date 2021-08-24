Shippensburg calendar: Events coming up

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shippensburg area:

Shippensburg Beer & Wine Festival Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10131 Possum Hollow Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Samplings/tastings from a variety of breweries and wineries, food trucks, live music, games of chance and cornhole.

BLAW-KNOX PF115 Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 Hammond Rd #9763, Shippensburg, PA

Browse a wide selection of new and used BLAW-KNOX PF115 Construction Equipment for sale near you at MachineryTrader.com

Feast of the Transfiguration Contemplative Worship service 10 am, August 28th, 2021 Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Saturday Contemplative Worship 10 a.m.,. You are invited to worship with us in-person on Saturday August 28th at 10 a.m. for a Contemplative Worship. For a service which includes music, prayer...

Class of 2011 Ten Year Reunion Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 503 Newburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Reconnect, reminisce, and make new memories: The BIG TEN. Let’s make this reunion one to remember!

Parents & Family Celebration 2021 Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257

We welcome all Parents & Family members back to Campus on September 25. We have fun events and programs planned for a whole day of fun!