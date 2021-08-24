Live events on the horizon in Beeville

(BEEVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Beeville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beeville:

UPLCII - National Royal Ranger Camp Kenedy, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 618 Dewitt Street, Kenedy, TX 78119

UPLCII - ROYAL RANGERS NATIONAL CAMP DATES - NOV. 5TH-7TH LOCATION- KENEDY, TEXAS

STEVE TREVINO - I SPEAK WIFE TOUR 2021 LIVE at Schroeder Hall Goliad, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12516 FM622, Goliad, TX

We are excited to bring to the second oldest dancehall in Texas, Steve Trevnio with his , "I SPEAK WIFE TOUR 2021" Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He has quietly become one...

Taft Lady Greyhounds vs. Mathis Lady Pirates* (Away) Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Come out and support your Lady Pirates! You may also like the following events from Mathis High School

Berclair Mansion tours Goliad, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25 N Kendall St, Goliad, TX

The Berclair Mansion is officially back open for business. Tours are held the last Sunday of every month; the next one being April 25. The first tour begins at 1 p.m., and the second tour begins...

Wonders of the Night Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Join a ranger for a short talk about nocturnal wildlife, followed by a night hike on Longhorn Trail to hear (and maybe even see) some of the cool creatures that come out at night. Meet: At the...