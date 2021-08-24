Cancel
Michigan State

Focus to Add $220M RIA in Michigan

financialadvisoriq.com
 9 days ago

Focus Financial Partners says a Michigan-based registered investment advisor firm is joining Buckingham Strategic Wealth on its network. Founded in 2000 by Roger Millbrook and Stephen Hicks, Siena Capital Management, doing business as Siena Investments, offers wealth management services to executives and other professionals, business owners and retirees and their families in the greater Lansing, Michigan, area and beyond, according to Focus. Siena has offices in Grand Ledge and Williamston, Michigan, Focus says.

financialadvisoriq.com

