Meadville, PA

Meadville calendar: What's coming up

Meadville News Beat
 7 days ago

(MEADVILLE, PA) Meadville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meadville:

New Years Eve at the Baldwin!

Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 639 Terrace Street, Meadville, PA 16335

The Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum will be hosting the social event of the season and you are invited!

Demolition Derby presented by Lake View Ford and Warren Diesel

Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville, PA 16335

Crashing cars, loud engines and flying dirt. The Demolition Derby returns to the fair thanks to Lake View Ford and Warren Diesel. Be there!

Crawford County Fair

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 13291 Dickson Rd, Meadville, PA

The Crawford County Fair is one of the largest agricultural venues east of the Mississippi River, and possibly the oldest county fair in Pennsylvania. Schedule: COMMUNITY DAY 8:00 - 11:00am...

NPRC Town Hall Meeting - Meadville

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 860 Thurston Rd, Meadville, PA

Explore all upcoming bradford events in Meadville, Pennsylvania, find information & tickets for upcoming bradford events happening in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Reiki I Class

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 945 Market St, Meadville, PA

Announcing Reiki 1 class, August 28 & 29 @ Indigo Boutique & Botanica! After attunement and proper training, a Reiki practitioner employs safe, intelligent, Universal life force energy to provide...

Meadville News Beat

With Meadville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

