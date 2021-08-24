The Dalles calendar: What's coming up

(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around The Dalles:

Music featuring Logan Kalsch The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

Music is happening in #TheDalles every night at 7pm and Thursday at Noon at Last Stop Saloon! Join us for Great food, drinks, and some of the best music & customer experiences in town...

COLLISION OF RHYTHM The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Dynamic Duo, Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee, have enough energy to fill the stage as a 12-person ensemble.

Grocery Outlet $3 Off — Columbia Community Connection News Mid-Columbia Region The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1300 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR

Get $3 off your shopping at Grocery Outlet! Just download, scan and go.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Guided Kayaking Adventure on the Columbia River The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: Old Moody Road, The Dalles, OR

THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is offering a guided Columbia River kayaking adventure on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 8:30am to 1:30pm. Leaving Heritage Landing, at the confluence...

CASCADE SINGERS' CHRISTMAS CONCERT The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Singers members nominated their favorite Christmas music for this concert, both sacred carols and secular songs of the season.