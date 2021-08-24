Cancel
The Dalles, OR

The Dalles calendar: What's coming up

The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 7 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around The Dalles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqZr8_0bbPj3wf00

Music featuring Logan Kalsch

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

Music is happening in #TheDalles every night at 7pm and Thursday at Noon at Last Stop Saloon! Join us for Great food, drinks, and some of the best music & customer experiences in town...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttK3w_0bbPj3wf00

COLLISION OF RHYTHM

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Dynamic Duo, Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee, have enough energy to fill the stage as a 12-person ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKkw5_0bbPj3wf00

Grocery Outlet $3 Off — Columbia Community Connection News Mid-Columbia Region

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1300 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR

Get $3 off your shopping at Grocery Outlet! Just download, scan and go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKrAC_0bbPj3wf00

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Guided Kayaking Adventure on the Columbia River

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: Old Moody Road, The Dalles, OR

THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is offering a guided Columbia River kayaking adventure on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 8:30am to 1:30pm. Leaving Heritage Landing, at the confluence...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKDSj_0bbPj3wf00

CASCADE SINGERS' CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Singers members nominated their favorite Christmas music for this concert, both sacred carols and secular songs of the season.

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles, OR
With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

