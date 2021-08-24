The Dalles calendar: What's coming up
(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around The Dalles:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 209 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR
Music is happening in #TheDalles every night at 7pm and Thursday at Noon at Last Stop Saloon! Join us for Great food, drinks, and some of the best music & customer experiences in town...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
Dynamic Duo, Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee, have enough energy to fill the stage as a 12-person ensemble.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 1300 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR
Get $3 off your shopping at Grocery Outlet! Just download, scan and go.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Address: Old Moody Road, The Dalles, OR
THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is offering a guided Columbia River kayaking adventure on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 8:30am to 1:30pm. Leaving Heritage Landing, at the confluence...
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
Singers members nominated their favorite Christmas music for this concert, both sacred carols and secular songs of the season.
