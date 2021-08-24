Cancel
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown calendar: What's coming up

Georgetown Digest
Georgetown Digest
 7 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are lining up on the Georgetown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Georgetown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3c9Z_0bbPj23w00

Black River Design Charrette with NPS/RTCA

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8259 Choppee Road, Georgetown, SC 29440

2 day design charrette for the Black River Water Trail, South Carolina's newest state park! Spaces are limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR8AK_0bbPj23w00

Professional artist, Danny McLaughlin class at The Cottage

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 814 Front St, Georgetown, SC

Professional artist, Danny McLaughlin, will continue to teach here every Wednesday from 1:00 till 4:00. The cost is $80.00 per month. Space is limited. Danny is proficient in oil, acrylic and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qx7P4_0bbPj23w00

Alan Bibey & Grasstowne w/ Special Guest Dustin Ashenfelder

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1200 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Bluegrass is Back!!! Alan Bibey & Grasstowne w/ Special Guest Dustin Ashenfelder live @ The Winyah Auditorium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsvqd_0bbPj23w00

2021 Swamp Fox 9/11 Memorial Range Day Fundraiser

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 5609 Saints Delight Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440

Day of shooting military rifles & handguns with Green Berets. Learn emergency first aid, radio communications, & land navigation skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ood0T_0bbPj23w00

Grant Writing Survival School

Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 65 Crooked Oak Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

RSVP by September 10 to ensure your spot! This is a two-day event. Thursday, September 16th and Friday September 17th from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown, SC
With Georgetown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

