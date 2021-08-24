Cancel
Clanton, AL

Clanton events coming soon

Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359CO8_0bbPiuJC00

Butterfly Bridge / Business After Hours

Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Join Butterfly Bridge as they launch their capital campaign and celebrate the future home for Butterfly Bridge Children Advocacy Center. Light refreshments will be served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lfqni_0bbPiuJC00

Mini Music — Parnell Memorial Library

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:40 AM

Address: 277 Park Dr, Montevallo, AL

A FREE music class for kids ages 1 - 4 with a caregiver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXaUp_0bbPiuJC00

20s themed Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 800 Highway 87, Calera, AL

Murder at the Winery will be a special dinner theater set in the 1920s. Join us in our "speakeasy" for a fun-filled night of suspense and a scrumptious 3 course chef prepared meal. Tickets are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xt0Mp_0bbPiuJC00

Ladies Conference With Kimberly Joy

Thorsby, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Kimberly Joy spent sixteen years in Australia, working in church and Christian school ministries. She now lives in the Missouri Ozarks with her three sons and writes daily devotionals of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRR2h_0bbPiuJC00

Initial Door Hanger

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 730 Middle St, Montevallo, AL

Come to the studio and create this great transitional piece for your door! The best part is you can add glitter or gold leaf to give it a little sparkle! https:// wbr span app.getoccasion. wbr...

