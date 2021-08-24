'Green' Burial' Finds A Home In Southern Oregon

When I arrived at the burial site, located 30 minutes outside of Ashland, Oregon, I met my tour guide, Mary Ann Perry. She is the sexton (the caretaker) at the Forest. As I look around, I don’t see any indication that this is a cemetery. There are no headstones, no manicured lawns, no imposing tombs. In fact, it looks like a normal forest, complete with a bark chip trail through the sparse trees. But, eight people are buried here on the 18 acres of cemetery land and 40 more have prepaid for their plots.