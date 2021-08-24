Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, OR

'Green' Burial' Finds A Home In Southern Oregon

By Jefferson Public Radio
ijpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I arrived at the burial site, located 30 minutes outside of Ashland, Oregon, I met my tour guide, Mary Ann Perry. She is the sexton (the caretaker) at the Forest. As I look around, I don’t see any indication that this is a cemetery. There are no headstones, no manicured lawns, no imposing tombs. In fact, it looks like a normal forest, complete with a bark chip trail through the sparse trees. But, eight people are buried here on the 18 acres of cemetery land and 40 more have prepaid for their plots.

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
City
Green, OR
City
Ashland, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Ashland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Burials#Funerals#Cremation#The Forest#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon Stateijpr.org

National Guard Arrives In Southern Oregon To Help Hospitals

The soldiers will provide support tasks, such as cleaning and traffic control, to Asante and Providence hospitals in Medford, Ashland, and Grants Pass. They’re among several teams that were also deployed to Roseburg and Bend. Asante administrator Holly Nickerson opened the orientation with an emotional speech about how badly their...
Medford, ORijpr.org

Delta Virus Moving Through Southern Oregon ‘Like A Buzzsaw’

Michael Blumhardt is the ICU medical director at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. He says all of Asante’s three hospital ICUs in Grants Pass, Medford and Ashland are 100% full of COVID patients. “We’ve had two deaths today,” he says of the Medford campus. “So, it’s a very...
Animalsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Swamp Darner

How cool is this?!? For today’s Wildlife Wednesday from our friends at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, we are spotlighting one of our many dragonflies in the state – the swamp darner which is laying eggs in rotten wood in the photo here. In overall dimensions, this is our biggest...
Blue River, ORijpr.org

Blue River's Resilience And Rebirth Captured In Phoenix Sculpture

A monument to resiliency and rebirth now stands in the McKenzie River Corridor town of Blue River, which was ravaged by last year’s Holiday Farm Fire. The metal phoenix sculpture – called “Viribus” was installed Thursday morning and will watch over Blue River as it rebuilds. KLCC's Brian Bull reports...
Medford, ORklcc.org

Delta Virus Moving Through Southern Oregon ‘Like A Buzzsaw’

Michael Blumhardt is the ICU medical director at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. He says all of Asante’s three hospital ICUs in Grants Pass, Medford and Ashland are 100% full of COVID patients. “We’ve had two deaths today,” he says of the Medford campus. “So, it’s a very...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

National Guard Arrives In Southern Oregon To Help Hospitals

The soldiers will provide support tasks, such as cleaning and traffic control, to Asante and Providence hospitals in Medford, Ashland, and Grants Pass. They’re among several teams that were also deployed to Roseburg and Bend. Asante administrator Holly Nickerson opened the orientation with an emotional speech about how badly their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy