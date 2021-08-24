Rock Springs calendar: Coming events

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rock Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rock Springs:

2021 Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Full Scale Exercise Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 382 Wyoming 370, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Triannual Full Scale Emergency Exercise for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Brown Bag Concerts - Joe M. Barbuto Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 333 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Bring your lunch! Bring a chair! Be sure to wear sunscreen and enjoy live afternoon entertainment outdoors by your favorite local and traveling

Learn to Knit Socks, Parts 1, 2 & 3 Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Thursdays, August 5, 12 & 26 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm We will be knitting one sock at a time using sock weight yarn and double pointed needles (dpns). First Class - cast on using long-tail method - knit...

Rock The Block Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Get ready for great deals, live music, food trucks and activities like yoga, during the first ever Rock the Block. Rock the Block takes place Saturday, August 28, 10 am to 2 pm, between Pilot...

Patricia Ruffini Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Patricia Ruffini, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Ruffini was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born...