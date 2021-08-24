Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

What’s up Faribault: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 7 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Live events are lining up on the Faribault calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Faribault:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smsBo_0bbPimUc00

Ahlmans Shooters Roundup - Morristown, Mn.

Morristown, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9525 230th St W, Morristown, MN

Each year, on the 4th weekend of August, Ahlman's present the greatest shooting show you'll ever see: This is Papas Toybox's 6th year as a vendor at the Shooters Roundup. The photo shown is of our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOaTm_0bbPimUc00

Back to School Picnic & New Family Orientation

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 105 3rd Ave SW, Faribault, MN

Join us for our Back to School Picnic! Bring the whole family for hot dogs, enjoy the BA Band, load up on Scrip & BA spirit wear! Fun for all! ***New Family Orientation to follow at 6:45pm in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMm4T_0bbPimUc00

2021 SSM Friends of Golf COE-AM - Faribault, MN 2021

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 Shumway Ave, Faribault, MN

Join Shattuck-St. Mary’s Golf Center of Excellence in their first annual golf fundraiser on August 26. This will be a 2 best balls of 4 shamble format. Teams will consist of three amateurs being...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swK45_0bbPimUc00

KOMATSU FG25ST-11

Morristown, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Browse a wide selection of new and used KOMATSU FG25ST-11 Forklifts for sale near you at MachineryTrader.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afMfM_0bbPimUc00

Beer Run - Chapel Brewing | 2021 MN Brewery Running Series

Dundas, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 15 Hester Street, Dundas, MN 55019

Join us for a fun run course and great, local beer at Chapel Brewing on Sunday, Sep 12 @ 11am

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Faribault Today

Faribault Today

Faribault, MN
39
Followers
201
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
City
Morristown, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
City
Dundas, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Hot Dogs#The Shooters Roundup#School Picnic#The Ba Band#Scrip Ba#Mn Join Shattuck St#Komatsu#Chapel Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Osseo, MNccxmedia.org

Osseo Lions Roar Days

Lions Roar Days is back this year! The popular Osseo celebration is jam-packed with entertainment, including a bean bag toss tournament, Bingo, classic car show, and craft sale. Lions Roar Days takes place Friday and Saturday, September 10 and 11 in downtown Osseo. Kids can enjoy Leo’s Adventureland that features a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables, and more. Enjoy live music along with food, snacks, and adult beverages. If you’re feeling competitive, take part in the medallion hunt, couples dance contest, or a sweet corn, pie, or pizza eating contest. And of course don’t miss the family-friendly Lions Roar 5K before you relax and watch the big parade through town. Find a complete schedule of events in the city newsletter at http://www.discoverosseo.com.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Viroqua's Wild West Days offers family fun

The 25th anniversary edition of Wild West Days in Viroqua was blessed with sun and mild temperatures this past weekend, after having been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event opened Friday, Aug. 20, with the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull and wrapped up Sunday, Aug....
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.
AdvocacyWWLP 22News

Whip City Brewfest to benefit Amelia Park Children’s Museum

(Mass Appeal) – The craft brew community is fairly well known for giving back and the upcoming Whip City Brewfest is one way in which local brewers help out a worthy cause. Rick Barry, no relation to yours truly, is the chairman of the Whip City Brewfest organizing committee and is with me now to share details of this year’s Brewfest.
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: Aug. 27-29

Summer isn’t over yet! Get ready for outdoor performances with kid-favorite characters, like Mo Willems’ Naked Mole Rat and Star Wars stormtroopers. Or travel back in time and visit a 16th century village at the Maryland Renaissance Festival or stroll with the dinosaurs in a Mesozoic Era-themed exhibit. Scroll down for more details on summer fun!
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Alexandria, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Wake Up Alexandria!

Crooked Willow Weddings and Events at 11181 County Road 82 SE will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, August 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. The event is open to everyone. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the...
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Concert at the courthouse

Cherry Bomb to perform Saturday night on courthouse lawn. The last summer music concert of 2021 is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Platte County Courthouse on Main Street downtown Platte City. Featured performer on Saturday is the group known...
Brainerd, MNbrainerd.com

Visit Downtown Brainerd

You may have noticed some changes in Downtown Brainerd if you haven't visited for awhile! While many of the favorites can still be found, there are also a ton of newer shops, restaurants and businesses to visit. There really is something for everyone. There are a wide variety of shops...

Comments / 0

Community Policy