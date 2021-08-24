What’s up Faribault: Local events calendar

(FARIBAULT, MN) Live events are lining up on the Faribault calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Faribault:

Ahlmans Shooters Roundup - Morristown, Mn. Morristown, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9525 230th St W, Morristown, MN

Each year, on the 4th weekend of August, Ahlman's present the greatest shooting show you'll ever see: This is Papas Toybox's 6th year as a vendor at the Shooters Roundup. The photo shown is of our...

Back to School Picnic & New Family Orientation Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 105 3rd Ave SW, Faribault, MN

Join us for our Back to School Picnic! Bring the whole family for hot dogs, enjoy the BA Band, load up on Scrip & BA spirit wear! Fun for all! ***New Family Orientation to follow at 6:45pm in the...

2021 SSM Friends of Golf COE-AM - Faribault, MN 2021 Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 Shumway Ave, Faribault, MN

Join Shattuck-St. Mary’s Golf Center of Excellence in their first annual golf fundraiser on August 26. This will be a 2 best balls of 4 shamble format. Teams will consist of three amateurs being...

KOMATSU FG25ST-11 Morristown, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Browse a wide selection of new and used KOMATSU FG25ST-11 Forklifts for sale near you at MachineryTrader.com

Beer Run - Chapel Brewing | 2021 MN Brewery Running Series Dundas, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 15 Hester Street, Dundas, MN 55019

Join us for a fun run course and great, local beer at Chapel Brewing on Sunday, Sep 12 @ 11am