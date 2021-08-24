Live events Mt Pleasant — what’s coming up

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

Work party! Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

For four dates in August—the 14th, 15th, 28th and 29th, Cob Hill Alumni and NaturalBuildingOrg Board Members & Sponsors are invited to assist with on-site infrastructure projects including but not...

Out of the Way! Daingerfield, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 909 Linda Drive, Daingerfield, TX 75638

Out of the Way... and Into His Will! Christian Women's Event for NE Texas

Monthly Bulk Pick Up Days Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Garbage needs to be set out by 7 am to avoid being missed. All garbage must be bagged. Items That Will Not Be Picked Up The City or Sanitation Solutions will not pick up the following: Appliances...

Quad Counties Small Ruminant Workshop Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Introductory educational program for small ruminant producers of all types! About this Event Free introductory/beginner level program for small ruminant producers in Camp, Franklin, Red River and...

JC Outdoors 2021 State Teams Championship Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Mt Pleasant, TX

2021 State Teams Championship on Lake Bob Sandlin August 28-29, 2021. Championship Qualification Requires you fish 4 of the 6 qualifiers in your division. The lake will be off limits for fishing...