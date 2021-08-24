Cancel
Mount Pleasant, TX

Live events Mt Pleasant — what’s coming up

Mt Pleasant News Beat
(MT PLEASANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

Work party!

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

For four dates in August—the 14th, 15th, 28th and 29th, Cob Hill Alumni and NaturalBuildingOrg Board Members & Sponsors are invited to assist with on-site infrastructure projects including but not...

Out of the Way!

Daingerfield, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 909 Linda Drive, Daingerfield, TX 75638

Out of the Way... and Into His Will! Christian Women's Event for NE Texas

Monthly Bulk Pick Up Days

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Garbage needs to be set out by 7 am to avoid being missed. All garbage must be bagged. Items That Will Not Be Picked Up The City or Sanitation Solutions will not pick up the following: Appliances...

Quad Counties Small Ruminant Workshop

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Introductory educational program for small ruminant producers of all types! About this Event Free introductory/beginner level program for small ruminant producers in Camp, Franklin, Red River and...

JC Outdoors 2021 State Teams Championship

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Mt Pleasant, TX

2021 State Teams Championship on Lake Bob Sandlin August 28-29, 2021. Championship Qualification Requires you fish 4 of the 6 qualifiers in your division. The lake will be off limits for fishing...

