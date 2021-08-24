Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Events on the Austin calendar

Posted by 
Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 7 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Austin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22J8AK_0bbPifJX00

Mamma Mia (2008) Wednesday Movie

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Mamma Mia (2008) on the big screen at the Paramount Part of Austin ArtWorks Festival Week Tickets: $7 / No advance tickets Thank you to our movie sponsors: Mower County Soil Water Conservation...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PNOB_0bbPifJX00

Bissen Family & Friends at Music at the Mansion Summer Concert Series

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 4th Ave NW, Austin, MN

Monday, August 30 7pm: Bissen Family & Friends One of the area's most loved musical family (and friends) bands. These talented downright friendly musicians will perform your favorite classic rock...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdnB7_0bbPifJX00

OPEN HOUSE

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 306 2nd St NW, Austin, MN

BACK TO DANCE OPEN HOUSE: August 24th 5:00pm-7:00 Free classes, Tours, Uniform Sizing, Giveaways, Drawings, Meet The Teacher. If you are new to dance, have questions, or want to visit before the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6So6_0bbPifJX00

United We Stand - Back to School Youth Service

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 103 2nd St SW, Austin, MN

Join us for a night of worship and dynamic preaching with Bro Cox of Connect Point UPC - Mankato! There will be food, games and fellowship immediately following the service. Dress code is casual...

Learn More

Lawhead Music Tribute

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 208 4th Ave NW, Austin, MN

A variety of musicians will perform in honor of the late Blair Lawhead, the man, the music, the hair! Musicians include: Richard Roberts, Concert Master, Montreal Symphony David Hays, Concert...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
43
Followers
198
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
City
Austin, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Rock#Live Events#Dance#Paramount#Bissen Family Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy