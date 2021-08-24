Events on the Austin calendar

(AUSTIN, MN) Austin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:

Mamma Mia (2008) Wednesday Movie Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Mamma Mia (2008) on the big screen at the Paramount Part of Austin ArtWorks Festival Week Tickets: $7 / No advance tickets Thank you to our movie sponsors: Mower County Soil Water Conservation...

Bissen Family & Friends at Music at the Mansion Summer Concert Series Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 4th Ave NW, Austin, MN

Monday, August 30 7pm: Bissen Family & Friends One of the area's most loved musical family (and friends) bands. These talented downright friendly musicians will perform your favorite classic rock...

OPEN HOUSE Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 306 2nd St NW, Austin, MN

BACK TO DANCE OPEN HOUSE: August 24th 5:00pm-7:00 Free classes, Tours, Uniform Sizing, Giveaways, Drawings, Meet The Teacher. If you are new to dance, have questions, or want to visit before the...

United We Stand - Back to School Youth Service Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 103 2nd St SW, Austin, MN

Join us for a night of worship and dynamic preaching with Bro Cox of Connect Point UPC - Mankato! There will be food, games and fellowship immediately following the service. Dress code is casual...

Lawhead Music Tribute Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 208 4th Ave NW, Austin, MN

A variety of musicians will perform in honor of the late Blair Lawhead, the man, the music, the hair! Musicians include: Richard Roberts, Concert Master, Montreal Symphony David Hays, Concert...