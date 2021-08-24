Emporia events calendar

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are coming to Emporia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

BrickHorse Is Back At Beef Fest! Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

BrickHorse Is Back At Beef Fest! at Bowyer Community Building, 2700 W US Highway 50, Emporia, KS 66801, Emporia, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:00 pm to 11:30 pm

J&D Auction Service Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

List of J&D Auction Service LLC upcoming events. Entertainment Events by J&D Auction Service LLC. Dwayne Coble 620-794-2061 Jase Hubert 620-481-7303

2021 ANNUAL MEETING Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1200 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

It’s been a rough road getting here, but we’ve finally got a date for the 124th Emporia Chamber Annual Meeting: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25 LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. WEBB HALL, ESU MEMORIAL UNION More details...

2022 Emporia Reds Tryouts - Last Chance Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 S Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Tryouts for the 2022 Season. 7u, 8u, 9u, 10u - 6:00 p.m. 11u, 12u, 13u, 14u - 7:30 p.m.

Kyle Kilgore Band Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 605 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Kyle Kilgore Band at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St, Emporia, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 am