Live events coming up in Dublin

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dublin:

Homecoming Tennille, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 402 N Main St, Tennille, GA

Homecoming Sunday August 29th at 10:30AM with the Hall Sisters of Adrian, GA in concert and a message from Pastor Brian Welch. Dinner on the grounds and inflatelables for family fun. It'll be a...

BIG BLACK Campout 2 Toomsboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 0 Little Sandy Creek Rd, Toomsboro, GA 31090

1st-time Black campers, RVers, nature enthusiasts come spend your Labor Day Weekend outdoors safely social distancing in Toomsboro with us!

Pastor Regina T. Harris Speaking East Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1908 US-319, East Dublin, GA

Pastor Regina T. Harris will be speaking at Jordan Grove COGIC\'s Women\'s Conference on August 27 at 7:30 pm. Colors are blue and pink. Elder Bruce Howard, Pastor



Best Buy Hiring Event Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Seasonal Hiring Event - Positions start at $15 Per Hour

Worship Night Tennille, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 328 N Main St, Tennille, GA

Legacy Church is hosting an intimate worship night on August 29th at The Legacy Centre from 7-8:30pm. This worship night will also act as a live-recording for an upcoming project. Because of this...