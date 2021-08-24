Cancel
Live events coming up in Dublin

Dublin Journal
 7 days ago

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dublin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMro6_0bbPiatu00

Homecoming

Tennille, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 402 N Main St, Tennille, GA

Homecoming Sunday August 29th at 10:30AM with the Hall Sisters of Adrian, GA in concert and a message from Pastor Brian Welch. Dinner on the grounds and inflatelables for family fun. It'll be a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrzpN_0bbPiatu00

BIG BLACK Campout 2

Toomsboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 0 Little Sandy Creek Rd, Toomsboro, GA 31090

1st-time Black campers, RVers, nature enthusiasts come spend your Labor Day Weekend outdoors safely social distancing in Toomsboro with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ucd9t_0bbPiatu00

Pastor Regina T. Harris Speaking

East Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1908 US-319, East Dublin, GA

Pastor Regina T. Harris will be speaking at Jordan Grove COGIC\'s Women\'s Conference on August 27 at 7:30 pm. Colors are blue and pink. Elder Bruce Howard, Pastor \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcPBc_0bbPiatu00

Best Buy Hiring Event

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Seasonal Hiring Event - Positions start at $15 Per Hour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g80CS_0bbPiatu00

Worship Night

Tennille, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 328 N Main St, Tennille, GA

Legacy Church is hosting an intimate worship night on August 29th at The Legacy Centre from 7-8:30pm. This worship night will also act as a live-recording for an upcoming project. Because of this...

Dublin Journal

Dublin, GA
With Dublin Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

