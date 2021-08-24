Cancel
Juneau calendar: Events coming up

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are lining up on the Juneau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Juneau area:

2021 Men's WORD Retreat

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 27500 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

Held in the inspired setting of Eagle River Methodist Camp, in Juneau, Alaska, the WORD Retreat is hosted by men just like you. This powerful weekend is an opportunity to refresh your spirit and...

Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Sea Lion: Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Parks & Rec Month of Play

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:59 AM

Address: 155 S Seward St, Juneau, AK

Day of Play is our way of saying thank you Juneau! We are celebrating for an entire MONTH again this year with the Passport to Play. It is full of free activities, DIY activities and the...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation-Sitka

Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Sitka, AK 99801

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Treadwell Mine Walking Tour

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 W 4th St, Juneau, AK

Local historian and City Museum volunteer, Jim Geraghty, will lead 3 walking tours of the Treadwell Historical Trail at Sandy Beach this summer. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The tour...

Juneau, AK
With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

