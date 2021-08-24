Cancel
This Reformation Dress Sold Out After Taylor Swift’s TikTok Debut — Shop It In Other Colors Now

By Eliza Huber
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift made her TikTok debut on Monday in a big way. First, she announced that Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-released edition of her 2012 album Red, was arriving on vinyl on November 19, 2021. Then the 11-time Grammy winner made the Reformation dress she wore in the video sell out.

