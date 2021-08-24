Cancel
Seymour, IN

Live events on the horizon in Seymour

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 7 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Live events are coming to Seymour.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

Caregiver Support Group

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 411 W Tipton St, Seymour, IN

Providing care for someone who is elderly or with Alzheimer’s disease can be incredibly stressful. It is easy to focus so much on your loved one’s health that you overlook your own wellbeing...

Sandy Creek Christian Academy Early Awareness / College Prep Event

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5707 N Sandy Creek Dr, Seymour, IN

INvestEd will present on college financial aid, choosing a major & college, completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and much more.

The Steel Wheels in Seymour, Indiana

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1155 A Avenue, Seymour, IN 47274

The Steel Wheels return to Seymour for the third time. We're holding this show at Aerial Hangar in Freeman Field.

Fall Fun Night

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

September's theme will be all about FALL! We will be potting up a mum and accent plants in a faux basket planter.

Father Daughter Camp

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2221 IN-258, Seymour, IN

For most Dads, engaging in our daughters’ lives is a more daunting idea than it is with sons. They are little women, and let’s face it, we haven’t even scratched the surface of understanding the...

Seymour Today

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

