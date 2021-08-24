Cancel
Defiance, OH

Defiance calendar: What's coming up

Defiance Daily
Defiance Daily
 7 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defiance:

Defiance Farmers Market

Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, OH

Discover Defiance DORA Guide Downtown Parking Downtown Merchants Featured Events Card Restaurant Guide

Ted Yoder Band

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Yoder’s hammered dulcimer cover of Tears for Fears’ Everybody Wants to Rule the World became the most-watched Facebook Live post in 2016.

Bridge & Wolak

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Bridge (accordion & piano) & Wolak (clarinet & piano) are an internationally acclaimed duo who perform a unique classical music repertoire.

The Small Glories

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Thrown together by accident for a show in Winnipeg, together Cara Luft and JD Edwards are The Small Glories.

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1524 North Clinton St., Defiance, OH 43512

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Defiance Daily

Defiance Daily

Defiance, OH
With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

