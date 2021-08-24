Coming soon: Douglas events

(DOUGLAS, GA) Live events are lining up on the Douglas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Douglas:

Bob Goff & Friends Tour Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, GA 31533

Join Bob and Maria Goff, singer/songwriter Megan Tibbits, and speaker/magician Taylor Hughes for a night full of whimsy, wonder, and Jesus.

About The Martin Centre Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 E Ashley St, Douglas, GA

Our history About The Martin Centre The Martin Theater opened in 1940 and closed as a movie theater in 1970. Restored to its art deco splendor, the theater is now known as the Martin Centre and is...

Worship Night Broxton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 96 Boxwood, Broxton, GA

A night of worship through song with guest musicians and some of our in church favorites. Also check out other

FHSCCA Varsity Football: Fitzgerald vs Irwin Ocilla, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 149 Chiefton Cir, Ocilla, GA

The FHSCCA Varsity Football Team has an away game against Irwin County.

Wiregrass Adult Education Classes ***FREE*** Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 667 Perry House Rd, Fitzgerald, GA

Wiregrass Adult Education classes will begin a new semester July 13 at 8 am for in-person and online classes. Classes are FREE!! Earn your High School Equivalency by completing the GED or HiSET...