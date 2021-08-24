Plainview events coming soon

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Plainview is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plainview:

City Council Meeting Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Zumba! Dance Fitness Class — Silverton Creative District Silverton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Loretta St, Silverton, TX

Every Monday and Wednesday, join local Zumba instructor, Maika Christensen, for an hour of Zumba! 6pm at the basketball court (blacktop) in fair weather or the gym for inclement weather. Zumba is...

Singles Retreat Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

Singles Retreat at Ceta Canyon Camp & Retreat Center, 37201 FM-1721, Happy, TX 79042, Umbarger, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am