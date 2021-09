Goalball is one of the many sports you'll be seeing in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games. Goalball, the first team sport for vision-impaired athletes, was officially adopted onto the Paralympic roster in 1976 on the men's side, then 1984 for women. A total of 10 women's teams and 10 men's teams maximum are allowed to contend for podium spots, and Lithuania (men's) and Turkey (women's) are the defending champs, with the USA winning men's silver and women's bronze in 2016. Counting both men's and women's Paralympic medals in goalball, the US is the most dominant in the history of the Games, as documented by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA). Check out more about the sport ahead.