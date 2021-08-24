TikTok’s Milk Crate Challenge Is The Latest Dumb Way To Injure Yourself

The viral #MilkCrateChallenge is everything we didn’t know we needed. Likely inspired by the remarkable athleticism displayed during the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this summer or by pure boredom, a new challenge that has social media on fire was born. People started creating obstacle courses by stacking plastic milk crates on top of each other to form a pyramid and then attempted to climb over them. It goes without saying that this is dangerous, and the task is so challenging and takes such skill to complete that people also refer to it as the “Hood Olympics.” While those plastic containers can support plenty of weight, ​​they’re not at all that stable once stacked on top of each other. Unfortunately, for most participants, unsuccessful attempts result in some pretty painful-looking falls and injuries that become the kind of content the internet lives for.