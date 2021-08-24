Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s Milk Crate Challenge Is The Latest Dumb Way To Injure Yourself

By Erin Corbett
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople around the internet are, once again, bored enough to try anything — even if it ends in a trip to the hospital. In the latest social media challenge — the Milk Crate Challenge — participants are tasked with climbing up a tower of empty milk crates that are arranged like a staircase. Each crate is balanced halfway over the next, ascending and then descending in a triangle shape. And while the result looks something like a scene from a Super Mario game, there were also face plants, and probably some broken bones as a result.

Jason Derulo
New York City, NYNew York Post

TikTok makes rare statement after Milk Crate Challenge backlash

TikTok “prohibits” dangerous content? That’s news to us. TikTok has responded to the viral, bone-breaking Milk Crate Challenge, saying they will “remove” such videos from their platform. The low-cost, high-impact stunt involves stacking a bunch of plastic milk crates into stairs, then climbing up to the top and back down...
Behind Viral VideosFast Company

TikTok responds to viral milk crate challenge: We remove videos that ‘glorify dangerous acts’

If you were looking for a way to break your back, the latest lunatic challenge to emerge on TikTok is the milk crate challenge. This involves stacking empty crates into a rickety, makeshift staircase and attempting to traverse it without greeting the floor with your face. The task seems simple enough, but many tries somehow end with the structure toppling over like Jenga with the challenger in mid-crossing.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

TikTok’s Viral Hair Washing Hack Gave Me Seriously Shiny Lengths

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you're looking for a solution to frizz and split ends or you're on the hunt for simple styling hacks to DIY at home, there's a TikTok video for you. The app's hairdressers and beauty enthusiasts are a fountain of knowledge and this month's most viral hacks are smart. We've learned how to achieve serious volume in seconds, how to beat humidity and the only way to tie a ponytail. This week it's all about achieving shiny hair worthy of a shampoo ad.
Behind Viral Videosmanofmany.com

What is the Milk Crate Challenge? A Battle the TikTok Olympians Were Bound to Lose

Stack ’em up boys, the viral milk crate challenge is full of epic fails and miserable messes. It didn’t take for the stories of the greatest Olympians to inspire the youth in such a way that they began stacking milk crates. With only the greatest TikTok athletes scaling it to the top amidst screams and shrills from onlookers – phrases like “oh, I hope he don’t fall” could be heard around the block.
Mashed

Here's Why The Milk Crate Challenge Is So Dangerous

"We're all so worried about COVID, but TikTok is what's going to kill us," Stephen A. Smith told the audience of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which Smith was guest-hosting earlier this week (via CNET). And no, Smith is not talking about those obviously dangerous TikTok cooking trends like cooking chicken with hot sink water and poaching eggs in the microwave. Rather, what Smith was referring to in this case was the TikTok phenomenon known as the "milk crate challenge."
Behind Viral VideosFood Beast

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over The 'Country' Way This Dude Cleans Fish

Dominique Brown AKA @countrybuckbrown on TikTok, is country country. He proves this in convincing fashion through his method of cleaning and gutting a fish sans knife. In the first half of the clip above, he displays the proper way to cleanly gut a perch with a knife. Fairly tame vibes, albeit very informative, right? Cool.
CelebritiesComplex

What Is the Milk Crate Challenge? A Breakdown of the Latest Dangerous Viral Trend

The viral #MilkCrateChallenge is everything we didn’t know we needed. Likely inspired by the remarkable athleticism displayed during the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this summer or by pure boredom, a new challenge that has social media on fire was born. People started creating obstacle courses by stacking plastic milk crates on top of each other to form a pyramid and then attempted to climb over them. It goes without saying that this is dangerous, and the task is so challenging and takes such skill to complete that people also refer to it as the “Hood Olympics.” While those plastic containers can support plenty of weight, ​​they’re not at all that stable once stacked on top of each other. Unfortunately, for most participants, unsuccessful attempts result in some pretty painful-looking falls and injuries that become the kind of content the internet lives for.
Health

What Is the Milk Crate Challenge? The Social Media Craze Actually Poses Some Serious Health Risks

Potential consequences include head, neck, and abdominal injuries, as well as bone fractures. Social media has seen its fair share of challenges over the years. There was the one where people snorted condoms up their nose, the one where people took large amounts of Benadryl to "trip," and the one where people ate food with its packaging still on. Now we have the one where people try to walk on stacks of milk crates—and you can't go on social media without seeing jokes, memes, and videos about it.
Petsaudacy.com

What is the 'Milk Crate Challenge' and should you do it at home? WATCH

Over the weekend, social media was on fire with the latest craze— The #CrateChallenge. If you needed evidence that it's the dog days of summer, look no further. Many internet users couldn't turn away from the shenanigans. Though some challenges (like this one) are wildly entertaining, it's also extremely dangerous....
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

GeorgeNotFound warns TikTok he’ll quit after another ban

YouTuber and Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound has once again found himself banned from TikTok, and it’s safe to say he’s not best pleased about it. As TikTok has continued to grow and grow worldwide, a whole host of different content creators have started to use it as a way to expand their reach.
Indy100

Why you should always order light ice at Dunkin, according to TikTok

With the weather currently as hot as it’ll get, we often opt for ice teas and coffees to quench our thirst and get the caffeine dose we need.Sometimes, the beverage doesn’t have as much of the fresh brew or ice sitting too long in the drink, making the drink lose its robust taste.So what should you do if you want a cold drink without a change in flavor or a small amount of liquid?According to TikTok, it’s as simple as ordering light ice.Jason, who goes by @jasonmora2 on the platform, posted a video showing how much coffee is included in a large iced beverage...

