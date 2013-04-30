Tim Cook Fast Facts

San Francisco (CNN Business) — Google has yet again postponed a full return to the office, announcing that its employees can continue to work remotely until next year. The decision follows similar ones already made by the company's tech industry peers like Facebook and Amazon. Google (GOOGL) workers around the...
Hong Kong/Seoul (CNN Business) — Google and Apple are catching heat for their app store and payments practices in Asia Pacific. Less than a week after Apple said it would allow App Store developers to promote alternative payment methods to their users, South Korea is poised to end restrictions that critics say harm competition. And Australia is piling on the pressure by floating reforms for how to tackle payment systems provided by Apple and Google.
(CNN) The US military negotiated a secret arrangement with the Taliban that resulted in members of the militant group escorting clusters of Americans to the gates of the Kabul airport as they sought to escape Afghanistan, two defense officials told CNN. One of the officials also revealed that US special...
Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty sat down for an interview on the Apollo Effect podcast series. The analyst talked about why and when Apple will release an electric car. Huberty also reflected on what Steve Jobs would think about Tim Cook's leadership of Apple. In a recent episode of the...
For Apple CEO Tim Cook's reportedly final trick, he's going to launch a whole new category for the company. Cook, who filled the shoes of the seemingly irreplaceable Steve Jobs, is expected within Apple to step down as soon as four years from now, in 2025. This comes to us...
Apple Inco’s CEO Tim Cook completed his 10 years and has managed to take Apple to the next level. But with the popularity of the company, Cook is near the end of his reign. He will be replaced with someone who is the major question that everyone is asking. Tim...
We’ve heard the story about Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous first Facebook business card, which was apparently part of an attempt to emulate Steve Jobs. But what did the Apple co-founder’s actual first business card look like? Jon Erlichman shared an image of it, and those of Bill Gates (Microsoft), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), and Larry Page (Google).
Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, earned $265 million in 2020: Here’s How It Worked Out. Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple since 2011, when Steve Jobs, the company’s founder, stepped down from the post. He has proceeded to grow the internet corporation, which last year became the first to exceed a market value of $2 trillion. Cook’s work has rewarded him handsomely financially, with a salary of $265 million in 2020.
Apple‘s Tim Cook has reportedly cashed in on a $750 million USD bonus to commemorate his tenth anniversary as CEO. In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Cook acquired more than five million Apple stock shares in the compensation package when he took over Steve Jobs’ role over a decade ago. The incentives were expected to be tied to Apple’s performance in the S&P 500 in the past three years. Apple, which is currently the world’s most valuable company and valued at $2.4 trillion USD, has consistently been one of the top-performing companies on the index. CNN Business has reported that between 2018 and 2019, Apple generated nearly 192 percent for shareholder returns.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has been leading the tech giant for the last ten years, and a report suggests he "probably" won't be with the company in another ten years' time. What Happened: The Apple Insider has reported, quoting Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, that Apple...
According to Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, Apple CEO Tim Cook will probably stay at Apple through at least 2025. The 61-year-old executive first replaced Steve Jobs for a couple of years starting in January 2009. After Jobs returned for a brief period, his health deteriorated quickly and Cook took over for good in August 2011. Gurman notes that Cook, who is scheduled to receive a payout of Apple shares currently valued at $740 million, is supposed to receive the last of one million Apple shares in 2025.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has made it clear that he won’t be at Apple in a decade. However, inside sources say Cook wants to oversee one last big product rollout before he walks away from the job. Cook has been CEO of Apple for more than a decade, taking over...
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been in the job for 10 years. A new report claims Cook wants to announce one more major product before stepping down. The rumored AR/VR headset could be the product that signals the beginning of the end for Cook. Apple CEO Tim Cook has been...
As officials in Louisiana begin surveying the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. Cook posted on Twitter this morning:. Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida’s path, especially those...
The big picture: In the ten years he's been CEO of Apple, Tim Cook has propelled the company to new heights and overseen the development and launch of several successful products. Cook celebrated his 60th birthday last year and is likely looking into succession planning, which has led to a lot of speculation about when he might retire. Some say this could be as early as 2025, or right after Apple launches another major product category.
Tim Cook was appointed as the CEO of Apple on August 24, 2011, and for the past 10 years, he has worked hard to make Apple reach the milestone on which it is standing today. Under the leadership of Steve Jobs, Apple took a new path and grew but it was Tim Cook's ideas and hard work that has managed to change the giant.
The (second) Jobs era at Apple ended exactly 10 years ago: On August 24, 2011, Steve Jobs resigned from his position as CEO: He could no longer fulfill his “duties and expectations at Apple,” wrote Jobs, who had been ill for a long time in a personal message. But he is looking forward to “being able to observe and contribute to Apple’s success in a new role.”
