Tim Cook Fast Facts

Apple‘s Tim Cook has reportedly cashed in on a $750 million USD bonus to commemorate his tenth anniversary as CEO. In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Cook acquired more than five million Apple stock shares in the compensation package when he took over Steve Jobs’ role over a decade ago. The incentives were expected to be tied to Apple’s performance in the S&P 500 in the past three years. Apple, which is currently the world’s most valuable company and valued at $2.4 trillion USD, has consistently been one of the top-performing companies on the index. CNN Business has reported that between 2018 and 2019, Apple generated nearly 192 percent for shareholder returns.