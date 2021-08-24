Fort Dodge events calendar

(FORT DODGE, IA) Fort Dodge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Dodge:

2021 PreK-Kindergarten Parent Plus Flag Football Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 617 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Description Just like a regular football game, but a parent(coach) plays quarterback. We will use a rag football, and all kiddos will have flag belts! The cost is $35 to register, and a...

BHG Bash Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1018 1st Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

BHG BASH.. LIVE IN FORT DODGE IOWA PARTY & PERFORMANCES!!

2022 FDBA Player Evaluations (Grade: 2nd) Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1628 Nelson Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Sunday, August 29th Tryouts begin @ 2:00 Registration starts at 1:30 2nd Grade (8U)

Fred Love LIVE at Shiny Top Brewing Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 520 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Pizza, Beer, Live Music.....See you then!

2021 DAYTON RODEO SINGLE DAY & CAMPING TICKETS Dayton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 75 S Main St, Dayton, IA

Get your 2021 Dayton Rodeo Tickets - Save Time In Line - BUY ONLINE! SAVE $2 with ADV Pricing on Single Day Adult Tickets until August 15!!! Pro Rodeo action RETURNS to Dayton, September 3 - 6...