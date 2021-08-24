Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge events calendar

Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 7 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) Fort Dodge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Dodge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIU0v_0bbPiJ5f00

2021 PreK-Kindergarten Parent Plus Flag Football

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 617 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Description Just like a regular football game, but a parent(coach) plays quarterback. We will use a rag football, and all kiddos will have flag belts! The cost is $35 to register, and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Nrtv_0bbPiJ5f00

BHG Bash

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1018 1st Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

BHG BASH.. LIVE IN FORT DODGE IOWA PARTY & PERFORMANCES!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378pP2_0bbPiJ5f00

2022 FDBA Player Evaluations (Grade: 2nd)

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1628 Nelson Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Sunday, August 29th Tryouts begin @ 2:00 Registration starts at 1:30 2nd Grade (8U)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bTql_0bbPiJ5f00

Fred Love LIVE at Shiny Top Brewing

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 520 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Pizza, Beer, Live Music.....See you then! You may also like the following events from Shiny Top Brewing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EziM_0bbPiJ5f00

2021 DAYTON RODEO SINGLE DAY & CAMPING TICKETS

Dayton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 75 S Main St, Dayton, IA

Get your 2021 Dayton Rodeo Tickets - Save Time In Line - BUY ONLINE! SAVE $2 with ADV Pricing on Single Day Adult Tickets until August 15!!! Pro Rodeo action RETURNS to Dayton, September 3 - 6...

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
