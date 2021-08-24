Events on the Mcalester calendar

(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcalester:

Annual Nichols Park Pre-Labor Day Clean-up Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Henryetta, OK

Help keep our park beautiful and for all to enjoy

Back-To-The-Pack Annual Swim Party Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Henryetta, OK

If you were unable to make movie night, this is your chance to find out what Scouts is all about. Join us for our annual swim party at Nichols Park. Hot Dogs 🌭 and drinks provided.

Pittsburg County Farmers Market McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 S Main St, McAlester, OK

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7 am - 1 pm Location:3 South Main

Strother @ Wilson Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8867 Chestnut Rd, Henryetta, OK

Wilson Public School address: 8867 Chestnut Rd Henryetta, OK 74437 We will start at 5p with Flag football.

Graveside service McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK

Here is James Cury Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 18, 2021, at the age of 88, James Cury Jr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away...